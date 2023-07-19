ANTIGONISH – A court appearance scheduled for Omogbolahan Jegede in Antigonish Provincial Court on July 12 for an election and/or plea hearing was adjourned due to a change in counsel.
Jegede, a 22-year-old former StFX student, was arrested by RCMP and charged with four counts of sexual assault on April 14.
The charges stem from an investigation following a report to police of an alleged sexual assault on March 15. The investigation led RCMP to three additional women who alleged they had been assaulted by Jegede between Sept. 2022 and Feb. 2023.
Jegede’s election/plea hearing on all four counts of sexual assault has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 26.