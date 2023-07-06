Rising Above, a faith-based addictions treatment centre, asked city council for permission to build a new building at its current location and extend the current land lease an additional 40 years at the June 26 council meeting.
The estimated $3.8 million build will be a three-storey 3,200 sq. ft. structure on the northeast corner of its current Park Campus, expanding the program's capacity by about 30 per cent.
“Rising Above in the last year had 417 people apply and we can only admit 102, so that means we had to basically turn away over 300 people,” said Dan Rigler, vice-chair of Rising Above.
“We continue to see more and more people coming; there's no end to this in sight.”
Rigler said the increase would add spaces for about 30 additional people, seeing about 12 additional graduates a year - from 32 to 44.
Coun. Wendy Bosch asked if the organization could accommodate the 30 per cent increase in capacity or expand more.
Mel Siggelkow, Rising Above executive director, said a 30 per cent increase is an appropriate next step and noted the province’s plans for a 75-bed facility in the area would be an additional asset.
The province has not yet made an official announcement on the 75-bed facility, but was a campaign promise of Danielle Smith during the election in May.
Rising Above’s Park Campus operates out of the former Young Offenders Centre, and has been in the community for 16 years, said Siggellkow.
He says the new building will bring women to the Park Campus program; currently they are in four residential houses.
“One of the concerns is they (women) don't have as easy access to ongoing support,” said Siggelkow, noting some have felt isolated after leaving the campus at the end of the day.
The two top floors of the new building will be residential while the main floor will house administration offices and classroom space. A lower level will have kitchen space for residents to use and potentially host a commercial kitchen in the future.
Siggelkow noted Rising Above has spoken with the Grande Prairie Public School board, who had “no concerns” with a new build. The facility neighbours the Grande Prairie Composite High School.
The current lease with the city is for 15 years and began in March 2016, said Siggelkow. He said a longer lease would be needed to get financing for the build.
Council directed city administration to work with Rising Above on extending the current lease for up to 40 years.
Council also directed the mayor to write a letter in support of the new building.
Coun. Dylan Bressey solely voted against the motion to have the mayor write a letter of support, saying he believes residents of Avondale should have a voice on the matter.
“I don't think we need a months- and months- and months-long engagement process but people in the community should at least be able to ask the questions and share their thoughts with us,” said Bressey.
“I think we're short-circuiting some important process if we just make a decision today.”
Siggelkow said consultation with the public had been done in the past and said he would be open to more if required by the city.
He hopes the building can break ground next spring.
“After we get approval from the city here, the next step will be the major fundraising campaign, which would be connecting with different levels of government and businesses.”
He noted the organization hopes to have over two-thirds of the funds raised before they begin building.