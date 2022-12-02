WALKERTON – The Sing! Show Chorus pulled out all the stops to put on a Christmas performance worthy of the season and the beautiful Victoria Jubilee Hall from Nov. 24-27.
Under the capable leadership of chorus director Byron Ballagh and artistic director Maria Ballagh, the performance was a lively mix of old favourites and modern pieces, most but not all based on a seasonal theme. The various pieces showcased individual singers as well as the band.
There was the fun rock version of the Christmas song “Takin’ Care of Christmas” featuring Stephanie Smith and Reg Grice, the stirring “We Rise Again” with soloist Diana Boughan and “Heal the World” with soloists Dale Klein, Sue Lawson and Maria Ballagh. “The Three Strings – Carol of the Bells” featured Richard Popiez and Byron Ballagh on mandolins and Bruce Graham on guitar.
The second half of the show was the “Merry Christmas Cantata,” offering a sweetly nostalgic looking at Christmas memories from yesteryear. The role of Host was played by Bill Carroll; of Grandpa, by Brian Wall.
As with the first half of the show, a number of individual performers were featured, among them Pat Brunner and grandchildren.
As Byron Ballagh told the audience, this show was more than a Christmas performance – it was a celebration of the post-COVID return to choral music performed before appreciative audiences of friends delighted to be out and about once again.
The Sing! Show Chorus was formed in 2019 by a group of good friends who “just wanted a place to sing and share that passion with like-minded others.” It’s open to any person aged 16 or older who “is able to sing “Happy Birthday” on key. Ability to read music or choral experience are not required. New members are welcome – the next session begins Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:45 p.m. – visit www.singshowchorus.ca for more information.