NORTH COBALT - Electra Battery Materials Corporation says that it is on track to meet its timelines for its refinery east of North Cobalt.
In a press release the company stated it is “on track to meet project timelines, including the launch of a black mass recycling demonstration, and capital cost guidance announced with its Q2 2022 reporting.”
CEO Trent Mell noted that a commercial agreement with LG Energy Solution has recently been announced.
“We anticipate launching our battery recycling demonstration plant at the (North Cobalt) Ontario refinery site this fall,” he stated in the press release. “The plant demonstration, which will be conducted in concert with ongoing commissioning efforts at the refinery, is expected to produce five marketable products. Revenue generated from black mass recycling activities will be accretive to results expected from the sale of cobalt sulfate that is anticipated beginning in spring 2023 when the refinery is commissioned.”
Electra says, “foundations and structural steel work continue for the crystallizer plant, and key processing equipment, including falling film evaporator and crystallizer vessels, are scheduled to be installed in early November. Other equipment already at the site to support the buildout of the crystallizer plant process include two steam package boilers, a crystallizer plant condenser, condensate and cobalt sulphate feed tanks, and a crystallizer centrifuge.”
The company said, “the owners' team is now at 25 personnel, consisting of trades people, engineers, operators, lab technicians, and office support staff.”
Electra states it “is retrofitting its existing refinery to accommodate its black mass process and plans to conduct large scale bulk runs to establish the process parameters, generate data for further optimization and validate the recoveries and quality of various marketable products. Under the parameters of the black mass demonstration, Electra plans to process up to 75 tonnes of material in a batch mode using the facilities of the refinery. The process samples … will be analyzed by Electra’s laboratory.”
“Electra will use a hydrometallurgical process to treat black mass … thereby reducing environmental impacts while meeting or exceeding water discharge effluent criteria as stipulated by both federal and provincial regulations.”