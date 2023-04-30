An 89-year-old man, resident of Oakville, was crushed to death near the intersection of Trafalgar Road on Saturday evening.
As per details shared by the Halton police, the incident happened when an Oakville woman, 44, was driving her car on Trafalgar Road at about 8 pm. The car hit an 89-year-old man, a resident of Oakville, who was crossing the intersection of Trafalgar Road. The pedestrian died on the spot.
The intersection was closed for approximately four hours to conduct an investigation. The Collision Reconstruction Unit took charge of the investigation, with support from forensic identification officers and other uniformed personnel.
A representative from the regional coroner’s office also attended the scene.