PERTH COUNTY – At its July 6 meeting, Perth County council received two reports surrounding vehicles in county fleets that need replacing.
Firstly, Mike Adair, chief of paramedic services for the county, presented the report to council explaining the need to get approval prior to the 2024 budget for three ambulance replacements. This is due to the year-long wait times for the certified vehicles.
Perth County Paramedic Services (PCPS) currently has a fleet of 12 frontline Type III ambulances. Ambulances in its fleet have a seven-year replacement cycle and typically reach 275,000 kilometres. PCPS is scheduled to replace three ambulances with new models that include power-load systems during 2024 from capital reserve funds.
However, due to ongoing supply chain issues and limited authorized ambulance vendors, the county continues to experience delays from the time an order is placed to when it is delivered.
“Such delay has an impact on frequency of maintenance of vehicles in our operational fleet. Placing an order now for our 2024 ambulance replacements would help to mitigate further delays and cost increases,” explained the report.
Adair then went on to explain the limited certified ambulance builders available.
“Over the last two decades our ambulance fleet has been built by either Demers or Crestline.” The majority of its current fleet is Crestline Ambulances. However, in 2018 Demers Ambulances acquired Crestline Coach, creating a monopoly on the market.
Therefore, PCPS has noted that prices of ambulances continue to increase. The company’s reasoning for the increased costs include supply chain availability of parts, microchip shortages, raw materials, and a general re-design of the ambulance units to improve ergonomics and safety of the unit.
In addition to a larger price tag, order times have increased to over 12 months from the time of ordering to the delivery of an ambulance.
However, the report stated that staff will continue to monitor for new vendors who become certified to sell ambulances in Ontario.
“One of the things that we have been advocating and working on as an association of paramedic chiefs but also here in Perth County is trying to work with the provincial government, as well as with manufacturers to see if we can get some competition in the market. My understanding is that there is a manufacturer out of the U.S called WheelCoach that will be certifying an ambulance but… that process will not take place prior to us making this order, that would probably be for the next year,” explained Adair.
Staff recommended to council that they source the supply of the three ambulances to Crestline Coach in 2023 in order to take possession of them during 2024. The paramedic service will be required to pay a 30 per cent deposit for each unit. The remainder of the cost is to be paid upon delivery.
The estimated price for the vehicles ordered in November for 2024 delivery is $268,000 per the vehicle unit and $7,500 for each to undergo custom modifications. The purchase of the vehicles will be funded through the capital reserves.
Further, the flat fee rate charged by public works to paramedic services will be required to be reviewed “to ensure operations and capital renewals are satisfactory and to ensure the capital fleet reserve has funds for future ambulance replacements.”
The chart in the report outlined the proposed budget so that PCPS may issue the request for tender. The total estimated project budget including HST is $841,377.
Council received the report and authorized a purchase order during 2023 to replace three ambulances as scheduled to be replaced during 2024.
Snow Plow Replacement
Next, Bill Wilson, asset management and engineering specialist for the county, presented a report for another pre-budget approval for the procurement of a winter maintenance vehicle.
“Fleet replacement is an annual capital program which supports the sustainability of a modern, efficient and reliable fleet. The timely acquisition of fleet vehicles is essential in maintaining replacement schedules and ensuring that fleet assets are received by the county in a timely manner in order to achieve service delivery targets, particularly with winter maintenance operations,” explained the report.
The replacement of the fleet asset is forecasted for inclusion in the 2024 fleet capital budget, however wait times from order to delivery are heavily delayed.
“Through conversations with vendors in the industry it is understood that the market conditions and availability of vocational trucks and factory build slots have not improved since the county last procured a plow truck in 2021,”said Wilson.
Additionally, through more recent talk with vendors, the market is still in “short order” and in some cases the time for acquiring build slots has increased substantially.
“It is further noted and understood that incentives for municipal government sales are no longer being offered to truck dealerships while the high demand for vocational trucks remains in both the public and private industry,” stated the report.
“In addition to this, the allocation of available build slots challenges the timely delivery of these assets, in some cases municipalities have been waiting upwards of two years to receive delivery of their plow truck assets.”
County staff have been in contact with representatives from Viking Cives Limited in regards to procuring a new plow truck as they off the supply “turnkey” plow trucks to municipal clients.
“Viking is an industry leader in the manufacturing, supply and installation of a wide range of truck equipment for winter maintenance operations. The County has a long-standing relationship with them as they have, and continue to provide snow plow equipment and truck up-fitting for the department’s winter maintenance fleet,” explained the report.
Traditionally, the county would work with Viking to upfit a cab and chassis that would be purchased independently by the county.
However, the company has indicated that they have a cab and chassis that meets county’s truck specifications. Further, this turnkey build can be completed with an anticipated delivery date the last quarter of this year.
“The unit quoted by Viking has only recently become available as the original buyer of the cab and chassis backed out of the initial order. The cab and chassis is currently in production and is expected to come off of the production line mid- July. From there it would go to Viking where it would be outfitted with its dump body, winter maintenance equipment and controls,” stated the report.
The plow would be placed into service immediately upon delivery to fill the current void, as one of the county’s snow plows was in an accident during the 2022/2023 season and has been deemed inoperable, leaving the fleet with one less vehicle.
Within the 10-year continuity schedule for capital fleet purchases an expenditure of $375,000 is projected for the 2024 budget to fund a replacement of the asset.
However, this budget should be increased by 15 per cent in order to fund the actual replacement cost of the plow.
Council received the report and authorized the pre-budget approval for the purchase of the winter maintenance vehicle at the quoted price of $426,420.