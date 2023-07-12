A couple of kids walked away with big smiles and new bikes after they spotted their pictures in the July 5 edition of The Drumheller Mail. The first winner to pick up their bike was Della Montgomery, 4, who was full of smiles as she came in on Friday, July 7 to pick up her bike with her parents and sister. Hunter Harmsworth, 8, came in on Monday, July 10 and could not contain his excitement as he picked up his new bike; Hunter and his family recently moved to Drumheller and he was excited to find out he had won a brand new bike. Congratulations to both our winners.

