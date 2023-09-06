Englehart council and staff have lost two important parts of their team with the resignation of Mayor Jerry Mikovitch on August 29 and the resignation of deputy clerk/administrative coordinator Therese Hall on August 25.
"It is just time for me to step away,” Mikovitch told The Speaker.
“Council is on the right track and the town is in good hands. I really enjoyed my time as mayor and always had the town's best interest in mind. I wish the new mayor and current council nothing but success."
Town Chief Administrative Officer Malorie Robinson commented that "currently we are in the process of hiring an admin and waiting to hire a deputy clerk/deputy treasurer once things are sorted out with the mayor's seat."
Englehart Acting Mayor Pam Bannink said she is sorry to see the mayor and staff member step down.
“I understand the reasons, and I wish them well. We are going to have to work very hard to resolve our situation. It is a huge learning curve for most of us on council and we are going to do our best to bring stability to our town," she said.
The town's August 29 press release announcing the resignation of Mikovitch contained a statement from him that "It has become more clear recently that I must put my personal mental and physical health and that of my family's first and foremost and resign from my position as Mayor."
Mikovitch was elected to the position of mayor in October 2022 after serving two terms as a councillor.
The town commented in the press release that, "although the recent news concerning the Mayor's resignation has been disappointing, we would like to thank Jerry for his leadership and dedication during his time on council. At this time, council and staff would like to assure residents that the Town of Englehart will continue to operate at full capacity to uphold the highest level of service that they have come to expect."
The town press release explained the process of filling the mayor's seat.
"Council will declare the office vacant as per Section 262 (1) of the Municipal Act, 2001 at its next regular meeting on September 27. Council will be presented with a staff report outlining the options available to them and past practice when the Mayor’s seat became vacant."