Delicious food and good cheer were both overflowing during the Westman and Area Traditional Christmas Dinner at the Keystone Centre on Sunday.
The event, which has been running since 1985, took a two-year in-person hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, though meals were still delivered during that time. This year, the event’s organizers, volunteers and people who came out were all excited at its return, said media co-ordinator Frank McGwire.
“The vibe was tremendous. It was very positive,” McGwire said. “It was just a joyous occasion, and a wonderful way for people to celebrate the day — people who might otherwise not have the means to put together a nice meal for Christmas, or people that would otherwise be alone or far away from family and couldn’t have that fellowship.”
Around 1,200 people showed up to the festive occasion, and more than 100 volunteers took part in cooking. Due to the snowy weather, more than 1,500 meals were delivered.
Funding for the event comes from generous volunteers, cash donations and corporate sponsors, McGwire said. This year, a donor who wished to remain anonymous donated a Harley-Davidson motorcycle to be raffled off. Tickets were $20 and combined with ticket sale for cash draws from Fountain Tire, Morningstar Metals and Ironcraft Inc., the event raised a “very significant” amount of money, he added.
Christmas can be a challenging time of year for some people, McGwire said, and the dinner helps make things a little bit easier to get through.
“Our slogan is ‘no one should be alone at Christmas,’ and I think that says it all, because it’s a time of fellowship and gathering and just enjoying the company of people in your community, even if you don’t know them.”
Children who perhaps might not have woken up to presents under the tree were able to receive a gift from Santa Claus himself, in the merry, white-bearded and red-suit-clad form of Klaus Brechmann, Brandon’s beloved Santa Claus, who has been playing the character for decades.
Brechmann said the event, his last appearance as Kris Kringle until the holiday season kicks off again next year, was wonderful.
“It was great,” he said. “I took lots of pictures with children and adults.”McGwire said having Brechmann attend the dinner and bring smiles of delight to both young and old was a highlight of the entire day.
“It was like the icing on the cake to have him there. It brings the authenticity to this event, because you can’t have Christmas without Santa Claus.”