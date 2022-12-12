It's Christmas Eve, 1947.
Residents in Burk's Falls and the surrounding communities are about to experience watching a movie on the big screen in the village for the first time.
Playing are two movies, The Time, the Place and The Girl, as well as Meet Me in St. Louis.
It would be difficult to recreate what residents felt in 1947 watching a film in a movie theatre for the first time, but 75 years later the Village of Burk's Falls is trying to bring back some of that excitement.
On Dec. 22 the Towne Theatre is replaying Meet Me in St. Louis to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the movie house.
Meghan O'Rourke, the village's Recreation and Community Development coordinator, said the Judy Garland and Margaret O'Brien flick was picked from the two original showings because it is more family oriented.
O'Rourke says it wasn't possible to screen the movie on Dec. 24, and Dec. 22 is the closest it could get to the 75th anniversary.
The municipality is the current owner of the movie house.
But when it was privately owned decades ago the movie house started life as the Bluebird Theatre and Doug Wark was the owner.
He also owned the Fox Theatre in South River and Rio Theatre in Powassan and together the collection of theatres formed the Wark Movie Houses.
O'Rourke said according to old newspaper advertisements, the Bluebird showed movies every day of the week.
There was a matinee showing followed by an evening movie at 7 p.m. and another at 9 p.m.
Although it's not certain what admission to the BlueBird Theatre was in the 1940s, O'Rourke says information from the 1950s shows it cost 25 cents to see a movie.
Nowadays admission for adults is $10, students are charged $9 while seniors and children pay $8.
There is no admission charge to the Dec. 22 showing of Meet Me in St. Louis.
O'Rourke says the public can help recreate part of the mood that existed years ago by dressing up in 1940s styles or later clothes styles that followed.
In the lobby, some original items that existed when the Bluebird Theatre first opened will also be on display.
O'Rourke said that includes some of the 35 mm film canisters and light bulbs.
The original popcorn machine is still displayed to this day although it's no longer operational.
O'Rourke has also recreated a poster of Meet Me in St. Louis in addition to copies of old newspaper clippings and these will also be up.
Although not confirmed, O'Rourke says there may be a photo booth in place for movie-goers to have their picture taken.
Some Burk's Falls area residents once worked at the Bluebird Theatre in their younger years.
One of them is former Burk's Falls Coun. Jarvis Osborne.
O'Rourke has spoken to Osborne who indicated he may show up for the Dec. 22 screening.
Osborne has spoken to other former employees of the movie house and told O'Rourke they might also show up.
O'Rourke said one of the job functions of the employees years ago was to go up and down the aisles selling popcorn to the patrons.
The Bluebird Theatre went through another ownership change before the municipality bought the building in 1982 and the name was changed to Towne Theatre.
The facility went through a major upgrade in 2014 when the Towne Theatre got a new projector that plays Blu-ray DVDs, a new screen and lights.
The seats, which are the originals from 1947 also saw some new coverings.
The Towne Theatre is only open July and August but in that short span it's able to showcase quite a few first run movies.
O'Rourke says the Towne Theatre building is the only one that remains from the time Wark owned all three cinemas under the Wark Movie Houses banner.
For the 75th anniversary movie O'Rourke says the doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m.
She says in the hour leading up to the start of the movie, people can mingle and there will be live swing music recapturing the feel of the 1940s.
Copperhead Distillery and South River Brewing Co. will be selling alcoholic beverages and popcorn and soft drinks will also be sold.
The payment method will be cash only.
At 225 seats O'Rourke says it's first come first served and there will only be one showing.
“I wouldn't be surprised if we reach capacity,” O'Rourke said.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.