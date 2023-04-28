WINGHAM – The Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance (LWHA) and the Wingham BIA hope to join forces and develop new, innovative ways to attract new doctors to the area.
Dave Tiffin, chair of the Wingham BIA, said he had an informal meeting with LWHA recruitment officer Jan McKague regarding a possible collaboration of the two organizations to promote Wingham.
“They’re always looking for ways to attract doctors, obviously,” said Tiffin. “I know in the past we’ve talked about having brochures or videos… that will attract people to Wingham.”
Another idea McKague brought up, Tiffin said, was to upgrade their websites with enhancements she has seen in other towns and an app called Driftscape.
“I don’t know a lot about it yet,” said Tiffin. “It’s something like an app on the phone. And when you’re in an area, if things have been added to this Driftscape, they’ll come up on your phone or like things of interest.”
“Jan would like to come to a meeting at some point in time and… discuss how the BIA and the hospitals alliance can maybe work together to put something together to help promote the area. She said the doctor situation is not good, and it’s going to get a lot worse,” added Tiffin.
The BIA will invite McKague to their June 2023 meeting for further discussions on this subject.