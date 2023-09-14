South Gillies, Ont. — There’s nothing like bacon for breakfast, and the slightly salty treat has been a steal of a deal lately in some big-chain grocery stores. In the last few weeks, sharp-eyed shoppers have picked up a pack of a dozen or so strips for less than $5, nearly half the price of what they might have forked out earlier this year. Though South Gillies pork producer Rob Groenheide says he’s not immediately affected by bargain prices in big stores, the amounts being charged are a bit concerning. “It could affect me down the road, we’ll just have to see what (prices) are like in a few months,” Groenheide, who has been raising about 30 head of pigs on a 60-acre farm for the past 10 years, said Wednesday. Groenheide’s pork, which sells for about $12 per pound, is sold at the farm gate or at local venues like the Country Market at Thunder Bay’s CLE. Pork farming is not widespread in rural Thunder Bay, but a few remain committed to supplying a demand. “Most of my customers are looking for a locally produced product,” Groenheide said. Though store prices for pork appear to have entered an unpredictable phase, Groenheide says one thing is certain: his input costs, animal feed in particular, have been steadily rising. “It costs $800 right now for a tonne of feed,” he said. Before pigs are sent to be slaughtered for market, the animals usually must reach a weight of 250-300 pounds over a period of six to eight months. Most of Canada’s commercial-scale pork is produced in Quebec and exported to Asia. Last month, it was reported that that province’s industry was undergoing a major shakeup in the wake of the announced closure of the Olymel pork processing plant in Vallée-Jonction, near Quebec City. The loss of a major processor is expected to create a glut of supply and drive prices down in Quebec; to try and avoid a collapse, the Quebec government is providing financial incentives to encourage some farmers to leave the pork business, according to local media reports. According to Ontario Pork, the southern Ontario agency that represents about 1,000 pork producers in this province, the industry is fairly healthy by contrast. While a shortage of processing facilities is also an issue in Ontario, the Ontario pork market “is quite strong,” an agency marketing spokesman said. Bargain bacon prices in big-box stores are more likely rooted in large grocery outlets trying to attract customers with cheap deals, rather than a reflection of the state of the Ontario pork industry, the agency spokesman said. Groenheide said if pork farming is no longer economically viable, he would still raise animals on the family farm for their own consumption.
Pork farmer’s clients prefer local amid big-box deals
- CARL CLUTCHEY, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Chronicle-Journal
