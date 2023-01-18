Pembroke – Staffing is at a crisis level at Miramichi Lodge and Bonnechere Manor in a situation which pre-dates the COVID-19 pandemic and was only made worse with pandemic impacts, staff burnout and the attractive incentive of agency work.
“It was a challenge before the pandemic began and it certainly worsened as the pandemic went on and it still remains a major challenge not only for our home but for healthcare across the province, across the nation,” Long-Term Care Director Michael Blackmore said in his presentation to the new Health Committee members at their January meeting.
The immediate impact is shifts are going unfilled and although the province has provided funding for additional care for residents, it is impossible to find staff to do the work, he said. Staff are leaving the homes for better pay from agencies and when the long-term care homes have to bring in agency staff, they pay those premiums which is taking up a bigger portion of the budget. For example, agencies charge between $96 and $150 an hour for an RN, which is double or triple the salary level the homes are paying of $43 an hour. As a result, when agency RPNs, RNs and PSWs fill in at the home, they may only work for seven percent of the total hours the home has scheduled but were paid 16.4 percent of the wags.
Whitewater Mayor Neil Nicholson asked why the agencies were more appealing to workers and how this will impact the longer term.
“What exactly makes the agencies more appealing to hiring people?” he asked. “Is it just money?”
“It is identified the flexibility that goes along with working for a staffing agency is attractive,” Mr. Blackmore said. “And they may pay, depending on the home, they may pay slightly more.”
It is important to note staffing wages don’t include pensions but for younger workers this is not so much of a concern, he said.
“The ability to pick and choose their shifts, versus being scheduled a weekend, night shift,” he added.
Mayor Nicholson asked if it would be possible to create a staffing agency locally. However, Admaston/Bromley Mayor Michael Donohue, who chairs the health committee, said there could be issues with collective bargaining, adding the recruitment issue has been a challenge for years.
“I think we are now scraping the bottom of the barrel,” he said, adding the issue is not overblown.
“We are now in a very challenging dynamic just keeping the homes staffed,” he said.
The situation report and overview of the long-term care homes owned by the County of Renfrew Mr. Blackmore presented not only gave a picture of the current situation and impact of the COVID pandemic, but ongoing issues, notably staffing and fixing the long-term care act.
“We all recognize we have been in COVID going on three years now,” he noted.
COVID prevention and containment measures continue including mandatory masking, enhanced cleaning, regular audits, daily screening and testing, as well as vaccine mandates. There was also an infection prevention control practitioner hired, he said.
“We are doing a rapid test for staff and visitors each time they enter the home,” he said.
Due to a high level of vaccine uptake among residents and staff the negative experiences of COVID experienced early on in the pandemic are greatly reduced in terms of symptoms for residents and staff, he said.
“With an outbreak comes enhanced prevention and control measures including isolation and limiting admissions and enhanced PPE wearing in the home,” he said. “So needless to say, it does impact resident and staff morale.”
Staffing Challenges
Mr. Blackmore stressed the issue of greatest concern was staffing, noting staffing challenges have been recognized for well over a decade. The Sharkey Report in 2008 noted the need to increase minimum staffing levels, but it continued to be a problem.
“Ontario tended to lag behind most provinces in Canada,” he said.
Recently, the ministry went so far as to put funding for four hours of direct resident staffing per day which was an “unprecedented level of funding” he noted. However, when it is hard to find staff, it is difficult to achieve this level of care, he explained.
“The challenge is everyone is in the same boat across the province and not just long-term care, but all health care,” he said.
The issue is finding staff, he said. A recent survey of 100 homes across the province showed they can’t meet the requirement.
“Having that number scheduled and having that number of staff show up for shifts are two different things,” he said.
The survey showed an average of 26 percent of all RN shifts are not filled, he said. The shortages are because of burnout and changes in work preference. Homes are losing staff to agencies where they can receive significantly higher wages and flexible working hours.
“It is not just nursing,” he added, noting the agencies also fill positions like cleaners, cooks, dietitians, physiotherapists and nurse practitioners.
The impact means the agencies are taking a big chunk out of the budget and are more expensive, he pointed out.
Looking at the manor, there are nine vacancies for full-time PSWs, one vacancy for a full-time RN and one for a fulltime RPN. The vacancies for part-time staff include 38 PSWs, five RNs and one RPN.
The homes are working on recruiting and retention, including the PSW on-site classroom in partnership with Algonquin College, as well as clinical placements and exploring an international PSW program.
The province is also stepping in to help with the shortages through a PSW wage enhancement of $3 an hour and a RN incentive of $5,000. There is also additional funding for professional development and paid tuition for PSW programs.
Local pressures include the additional 100 plus long-term care beds which are soon to come on line. There are also competing in home PSW programs and hospitals are recruiting, he said.
“We are kind of in competition with each other,” Mr. Blackmore said.
The county will have to look at new initiatives, he said.
There are other issues in long-term care, including continuous quality improvement refinements, mandatory education for the medical director and physicians, palliative care programing, emergency planning and exercises and others to ensure compliance. In 2023, the first joint accreditation of the homes will be attempted in June. This independent body surveys the home in multiple areas. Bonnechere Manor received the highest rating in 2019 and Miramichi Lodge in 2018, the report showed.
Mr. Blackmore said the Butterfly Model of Care continues as a person-centred model of care. This began pre-pandemic and staff training will continue in this model, he said.