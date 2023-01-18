CARDINAL – A battle between the top two teams in the National Capital Junior Hockey League standings resulted in a tie, which, due to only having one game last week, bumped the South Grenville Rangers into third place.
The then second place Rangers hosted the first place North Dundas Rockets in Cardinal January 14.
Aidan Bailey (from Owen Webster and Justin Greene) put the Rangers on the scoreboard late in the first period. Rockets’ Parker Lefebvre countered five minutes into the second period, tying the game 1-1.
A power play goal by new signing Colin Stacey (from Zach White and Nate Medaglia) restored South Grenville’s lead less that two minutes later. North Dundas tied the game again, this time in the final 37 seconds of the second period.
The teams remained tied 2-2 through the third period and five minute overtime, resulting in the points being shared between the two teams.
The weekend was not what either team expected for results. While the Rangers only had one game on the schedule, the Rockets had two. Their Sunday (January 15) game against the Clarence Castors resulted in an 8-2 loss. Combined with Clarence’s 7-4 January 13 win over the basement dwelling Metcalfe Jets, South Grenville was bumped down to third place in the league standings with 38 points. North Dundas retains first place in the league with 40 points, Clarence is in second place with 39, and the Gatineau Hull-Volant are fourth with 36 points.
The Rangers battle the Hull-Volant in Gatineau on January 20 before hosting the Westport Rideaus on January 21 in Cardinal. The Vankleek Hill Cougars will be in Cardinal on January 21 to take on the Rangers.