Last evening, West Nipissing’s council decided it was time to abolish the municipality’s Covid vaccination policy. It’s not officially off the books yet, but plans are set to vote it out at the next meeting. The policy was put in place this past January and mandated that all municipal employees, contractors, volunteers, and councillors be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
Covid’s arrival in March 2020 created “an intense moment” West Nipissing’s chief administrative officer Jay Barbeau said, one that spurred the municipality to “kick into gear.” He recalled how members of the administration and council met “on a regular basis” with the goal of protecting staff and residents— “to get as many of our citizens vaccinated” against the virus.
See: West Nipissing council unites to pass vaccination policy
This past summer, the policy returned to council for reconsideration, but at that time, council did not reconsider it, Barbeau said. “So, we’ve continued this policy as it is.”
See: Letter: West Nipissing maintains vaccine policy
Now, “those policies are starting to be removed or rescinded,” Barbeau said, referring to provincial and federal Covid-19 regulations, and the municipality felt it right to follow suit.
“I don’t see a need at this time to continue the policy,” Barbeau said, “and I would recommend rescinding the policy.”
“It’s good from the perspective of being consistent with all levels of government” Mayor Kathleen Thorne-Rochon said, “so I too will be in favour of rescinding that.”
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.