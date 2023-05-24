Cobden -- Whitewater Region (WWR) council received an update on the activities of the Muskrat Watershed Council (MWC) at its May 17 meeting.
Karen Coulas, Chair and Co-Director of Agriculture for the group, and Dave Thomassin, its Director of Science and Water Quality, presented an overview of the structure and ongoing work of the group, a volunteer organization dedicated to protecting and restoring the natural ecosystems of the land that drains into the Muskrat River and its tributaries, covering over 1,200 acres.
“The council’s vision is to create a sustainable and resilient watershed that supports healthy communities and ecosystems,” Ms. Coulas said. “Through its programs and initiatives, the Muskrat Watershed Council strives to raise awareness about the importance of protecting our natural resources. It encourages community involvement in the conservation of our environment.”
The reach of the watershed extends into the townships of North Algona Wilberforce, Laurentian Valley, Admaston/Bromley, and WWR, and the city of Pembroke. Various bodies of water are within it, including Muskrat Lake, Muskrat and Snake Rivers, Lake Dore, Black Creek, Mink Lake, Mink Creek, and Olmstead Lake, along with a number of other creeks, streams, lakes and wetlands.
Mr. Thomassin explained the group was formed in 2014 in response to water quality issues in Muskrat Lake.
“It has become a eutrophic lake which means there is a potential for blue-green algae to develop,” he said. “It’s a very deep lake, sort of like a bathtub, and the inflow and outflow are slow allowing for nutrient growth. Lake Dore is also affected by blue-green algae. They are all connected throughout the agricultural community.”
Exposure to high levels of blue-green algae and their toxins can cause diarrhea, nausea or vomiting; skin, eye or throat irritation, and allergic reactions or breathing difficulties. Pet and livestock illness and deaths can also result if animals consume large amounts of water containing the toxins.
The group has spearheaded and coordinated a number of initiatives, securing funding from various sources. A water quality monitoring network was set up from 2014 to 2017. The MWC has worked with the farming community around tile drainage issues and to conduct soil sampling. From 2018 to 2020 an Ontario Trillium grant funded the planting of 45,000 trees, restoring 15 km of shoreline through farmers’ fields. In 2017, under the Love Your Lakes program, every property around the shoreline of Muskrat Lake was visited to educate about and promote shoreline naturalization. The same effort was carried out around Lake Dore last year. In 2021 a loon survey was carried out on Mink, Olmstead-Jeffrey and Muskrat Lakes and Lake Dore. And in 2022 and 2023 the Great Lakes Local Action Fund is supporting tree planting along waterways and fencing and alternative watering systems to keep livestock out of the water.
Projects in progress include upgrades at the Cobden Beach.
“We are changing the aerators and upgrading them, and reusing the ones we take out on another project,” Ms. Coulas said.
The MWC is partnering with WWR on a study of the Cobden Marsh. Township council is represented at the MWC board table by Councillor Chris Olmstead.
“We thank Whitewater Region for their support,” Mr. Thomassin said. “It’s great to have Coun. Olmstead at our meetings.”
Ms. Coulas told council the MWC is lacking in support from communities in the watershed outside of WWR, specifically Admaston/Bromley, North Algona Wilberforce and Laurentian Valley.
“A lot of our work along the Snake River is in their townships,” she said. “We are not looking for money but for participation from representatives.”
Mr. Thomassin also invited more participation from the public.
“We have a board of nine but we would have room for many more,” he said. “At least come to our meetings and hear what’s going on around the lakes.”
Mayor Neil Nicholson said the township will reach out to the other municipalities and encourage representation from them.