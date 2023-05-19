WINGHAM – The Wingham McDonald’s hosted its annual McHappy Day on May 10, where good food, good laughs and good times were had by all. The fundraising day continues to provide Ronald McDonald House Charities Southwestern Ontario with the funds needed to support their facilities in London and Windsor, which serve thousands of families each year.
“It’s just a day for the community to get together to be able to support the families and kids that are in need of healthcare,” explained Justin Reid, operations supervisor for McDonald’s in Exeter, Goderich, Kincardine, Mitchell and Wingham.
“What it means to McDonalds, in essence, is coming together to support our community that supports us, you know, everyday of the year.”
The fun began on the exterior of the Wingham McDonald’s, as a golden balloon letter ‘M’ welcomed you in for McHappy Day. Inside the restaurant was decorated from top to bottom in the spirit of the fundraiser, and customers could enjoy spinning the wheel while waiting in the drive thru to win a prize. This year, the franchise raised $4,700 from McHappy Day.
“It was a huge success and we are so happy of the outcome and support of the communities!” expressed Reid.