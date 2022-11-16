Christmas Eve will shine brighter this year for local seniors thanks to a new FreeHelpCK program.
Titled “No Senior Without a Christmas,” the initiative is asking local residents to reach out and adopt a senior this year for Christmas 2022.
A turkey dinner with all the trimmings will be delivered to those that are chosen on Christmas Eve. A package, including a cozy throw blanket, slippers, tea, candy, a word search or a crossword book and a special Christmas tea towel will also be gifted.
It isn't the first time FreeHelpCK has played Santa to seniors during the holidays, but organizers are hoping this year will be the biggest yet.
According to FreeHelpCK founder Geri Hughson, 300 seniors are already registered, however the group is hoping to add to that number.
"We have our seniors that we already bring meals to twice a week," Hughson said. "But we want to add 200 more.
"This can be really special to a senior, especially if they have no family members or if their family is out of town," Hughson explained. "We want to make Christmas Eve special for those who don't get out a lot."
FreeHelpCK has already received support for the program from Enbridge, and the group is actively seeking donations.
People can adopt a senior for $25 by contacting freehelpck.ca online or by calling Hughson at 519-990-5178.
Donors are invited to send a card with a personal message to connect with a senior if they wish. People are welcome to submit the names of seniors they think may benefit from the program.
FreeHelpCK works in tandem with other organizations such as Family Service Kent, filling in service gaps as needed.