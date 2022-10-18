THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Questions and concerns from business operators were gathered by the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce and put forward to the five Thunder Bay mayoral candidates during the chamber’s Leaders Luncheon at the Prince Arthur Hotel on Oct. 5.
Community safety and social issues pertaining to an increase in property crime, substance abuse, poverty and homelessness around their operations and across the community were the top concerns for business operators.
Other topics included worker shortages, government funding, tax burden, affordable food, climate crisis, business attraction and retention and First Nation relationships. Each candidate was invited to describe how they saw their role as mayor in managing these issues.
Chamber members wanted to know each candidate’s views on how the city could attract, retain and support local business success.
Robert Szczepanski, a Lakehead University radio announcer, says there should be no more call centres and if it was showed that “we actually care about our citizens,” he feels that’s what it would take to entice businesses coming here.
“My role will be basically injecting new young blood into this because let’s be fair, a lot of our politicians are a little gray, and they don’t get how modern social media can actually affect businesses,” he said. “A business can live or die by its social media presence, and well, we have none.”
Business owner, Gary Mack, says the social problems that Thunder Bay is plagued with are what is holding business and investment back from coming to Thunder Bay.
Drawing on his previous work with Shelter House Thunder Bay, Mack says he feels qualified with a different skill set and knowledge base for making change in the city.
“I believe that if we address our social issues we’ll be able to entice and attract business and investment really easily and become a city that people want to invest in, be part of, want to move to and want to be a tourist at,” he said.
Clint Harris, the former publisher of The Chronicle-Journal, says the best way to build businesses in Thunder Bay is to stop saying “no.”
“It’s staggering how many people we say ‘no’ to, and in business, you never not make the deal . . . and we’ve not made any deals,” he said.
Harris says as mayor, he will say “yes.”
“This community needs growth. We need the money from that growth to help the people who are vulnerable living on our streets. We can’t continue this attitude of making it difficult.”
Former two-term mayor Ken Boshcoff, says what the city needs is a mayor who could present for the city with a team of other business and community people.
“We have been successful using that method before, and I’m pumped to do it again,” said Boshcoff, drawing on his work as an entrepreneur.
“I do believe that I can get into those boardrooms and offices where the decisions are made, and along with the economic development teams, I think we now have a real one-two combination.”
Peng You, currently an at-large councillor, sees tremendous economic growth from the promising mining boom on the horizon where he says our port and other transportation modes will bode well alongside the mining and natural resource sectors.
“We have the (Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission) and we have the pillars,” he said, another of which he pointed out is the core of Indigenous people.
As a businessman and ambassador for the city, You says creating partnerships with First Nations, focusing on tourism, displaying respect, collaboration and never giving up is what it’s going to take to improve the business landscape.