NORTH HURON – The Township of North Huron held an in-camera (closed) session on Feb. 17 to discuss the ongoing negotiations with a prospective buyer of the municipally-owned portion of the land earmarked for a new subdivision called Hutton Heights.
To counter misinformation circulating in town, North Huron CAO Dwayne Evans updated the Advance Times in an email on Tuesday morning, saying, “At the Feb. 6 meeting, council received and reviewed expressions of interest for the purchase of the municipally-owned Hutton Heights lands. In open session, council directed staff to negotiate a purchase and sale agreement with an interested purchaser.
“At the Feb. 17 meeting, staff updated council in closed session on the status of the negotiations. In open session, council directed staff to finalize a purchase and sale agreement with an interested purchaser and to present the agreement for council’s consideration.”
Evans expects the agreement will be presented for council’s consideration at a meeting in March.
“At this point no agreement has been signed,” said Evans.