Tony Fleming is back as Gananoque’s integrity commissioner.
Gananoque council appointed Fleming of Cunningham Swan for a three-year term with an option for an additional two years.
The role of the integrity commissioner is to be independent, to perform the functions that are assigned by council with respect to applying the local codes of conduct for members, applying local procedures, rules and policies and governing the ethical behaviour of members.
A few weeks ago, council repealed the bylaw authorizing the mayor and clerk to sign an agreement with Principles Integrity as the town’s integrity commissioner.
This came after Principles Integrity, according to staff, attempted to insert clauses into the contract that were not in the Request for Proposal.
Fleming is also the town’s lawyer. In last year’s municipal election, John Beddows, now the town’s mayor, was vocal on the campaign trail about wanting to separate these roles, saying doing so would help the town avoid the appearance of a conflict.
"I'm not saying there was ever any conflict," said Beddows at the time. "What I'm saying is we're avoiding the appearance of an issue, and that's an important distinction."
After council's decision to bring Fleming back, Beddows said his opinion on the matter is unchanged.
“I campaigned on a position (of wanting to separate these roles) and I personally maintain that position,” said Beddows. “But the will of council has been expressed. And I will implement the will of council.”
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)