Despite laying dormant for years, a proposal for an innovative aquaponics farm in Kahnawake has new wind in its sails following the creation of a sustainable development portfolio at the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK).
The idea to build such a facility, which involves farming fish to create nutrient-rich water that is used to grow hydroponic produce, was popular when community consultations were done in 2020.
However, the $7-million price tag and questions about the project’s value as a revenue-generation tool derailed it as an economic development initiative, and it did not seem to be a comfortable fit for any alternative portfolios.
“Anything MCK-wise, it sort of has to fall within this portfolio structure that we have so it has the proper resources, and that’s what was lacking prior to this,” said MCK chief Cody Diabo, a longtime advocate of the project.
“I think a driving force now too is at the end of the day, it was never geared toward being a revenue-generation thing. It was geared to the community and people having access to healthier foods at a lower cost. Now, with inflation, there’s no reason we can’t do this and still be able to have the building self-sustainable.”
When the MCK’s recent shuffle saw the advent of a new sustainable development portfolio led by Stephen McComber, an opening was created to revisit the proposal. In light of this, Diabo, who is also on the portfolio, said the project will get another look.
“We’ve already talked about reviving that,” he said. “In terms of Stephen and his passion for agriculture, in his networks a lot of people are saying that’s the future – that type of farming is going to be the farming of the future.”
While Diabo acknowledges the projected cost for the envisioned 123,000 square-foot facility has likely ballooned since 2020, he suggested a scaled-back version could still offer value to the community as a food-sovereignty initiative.
“I think if anything we’re going to be looking at doing something smaller, just to start getting it out there and building it up from there,” he said.
Diabo predicted updates on next steps could be available as soon as this summer.