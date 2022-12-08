The newest member of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake celebrated his byelection win by going out to dinner with close family members. McComber said he’s eager to get to work and officially took the Oath of Office on Monday morning.
“I’m really, really excited about getting started and contributing back to the community,” McComber said.
McComber, who was defeated by Wahiio Delisle in a byelection to replace Alan John Rice a last month, defeated Bobbi Dee Deere 161 votes to 108 in Saturday’s ballot to sit on the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake.
McComber, who will replace Barton Goodleaf, said he is eager to put his platform to work – food security and food sovereignty are his major concerns – but will have to wait a little longer to find out what portfolios he’ll be handling.
“We have to wait about 10 days to find out what our portfolios are going to be – me and Wahiio both, because they’re going to be shuffling responsibilities around the MCK table and that’s going to be clear at that time,” he said. “I’m excited to get started.”
McComber added that he plans on spending energy looking after the community’s elders during his time in office.
“There are a lot of isolated elders in the community, and I think we need to look after them a bit better, and I think I can give them a different perspective. These are our knowledge keepers and the community benefits from having them,” he said.
McComber said that after he was sworn in Monday, he was able to get a good look at how MCK does its business – and it’s impressive.
“It was only my first time, but I have already seen that all the councillors approach their work with good hearts and great intentions,” he said, adding that he will endeavour to do his best at all times for Kahnawake.
“I’m really honoured to be selected. I’m going to do my best to serve the community,” McComber said.