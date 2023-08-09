The Legacy Barn in Strathmore was excited to be hosting Premier Danielle Smith, as well as members of the United Conservative Party (UCP) for a private event and party fundraiser on Aug. 5.
Helping spearhead the fundraiser was newly elected Chestermere-Strathmore MLA, Chantelle de Jonge.
Scott Silva, director of business development for the Legacy Farm project, said the event loosely tied into the Strathmore Stampede, as it was occurring simultaneously with the UCP’s meeting, and the team was happy to welcome members of the party.
“We want to give a big thank you to the Town of Strathmore, they were the ones that had started the dialogue with Chantelle … in the end, because it is a political event, Chantelle and her organization had to reach out to us directly,” he said. “We were very excited to be working with them on this first fundraising after her new election, and we were also looking forward to hosting the Premier … have her down at the barn and show off a piece of Alberta history.”
Silva described the event as a “bit of a mix and mingle” for party members, both elected and pedestrian, and both about bringing together the local region and community, as well as to showcase support for the Premier and MLA de Jonge.
The barn had been set up in order to accommodate roughly 200 people, with the ability to grow beyond that, should the need have arisen.
Tickets were on sale prior to the start of the event, which was advertised as an opportunity for members to have a good time slightly away from the Strathmore Stampede for a while to interact with their fellow party members.
“We love bringing attention to (the barn). The tourism destination is something that we are rapidly developing, so by this time next year, we are hoping that it will be more operational for families and young agronomists, and agriculturalists who are excited to come down and learn and be inspired,” said Silva. “It is really good to have everybody there, bring that attention to the barn and everything that we are doing. Of course, the barn is more than just a piece of history, we host a lot of different events … and we want to be able to do more.”
Those who are not currently members of the UCP but who maintain an interest in becoming so are able to sign up online. Membership to the party will grant access to similar events and meetings hosted in the future.