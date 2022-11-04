SULPHUR SPRING – Imagine dressing up in your best Halloween costume, and going trick-or-treating in a child-sized village with 700 or so of your friends and family members. Fun!
Saturday, Oct. 29, the Children’s Safety Village at Sulphur Spring Conservation Area was invaded by a cheerful horde of ghosts, goblins, mermaids, witches and more than a few batmen. Armed with bags to collect treats handed out in the village and accompanied by parents, most of whom were also in costume, the trick-or-treaters made the most of the warm, sunny afternoon. After touring the Safety Village, many families stayed to enjoy the play equipment in the lovely park.
The Safety Village opened just as COVID hit, but with the lifting of public health restrictions, has been hosting hundreds of school children. Designed for the sole purpose of teaching safety, the village has received a lot of support from the community.
The Halloween open house was more than an opportunity to go trick-or-treating in a safe environment – it gave parents a chance to visit the Saugeen Valley Children’s Safety Village and see what it’s all about.
Incorporated in 2009, the village has brought together police, fire, school boards, paramedics, service clubs, local businesses, corporations and community members for the sole purpose of reducing the number of children injured and killed in preventable accidents – all kinds of accidents including on farms, roadways and in homes.
Visit www.saugeenvalleycsv.com/about-us for more information.