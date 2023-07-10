Portions of the Civic Centre are expected to remain closed for the rest of this week after three floors on the west end of the building suffered major water damage from storms over the Canada Day weekend.
The heavy rainfall and a faulty roof drain resulted in significant water damage to the first and second floors and minor damage to the third floor on the west side of the 46-year-old building. Carpets, ceiling tiles, computers, office equipment and furniture in the affected areas were damaged beyond repair.
Disaster restoration services began clean-up on July 3.
Staff in the damaged zone have been relocated to remote work sites until repairs are completed. However, staff returned to third-floor offices late last week, where damage was not as severe.
Edward Soldo, General Manager of Infrastructure and Engineering, said he does not expect the first and second floors to reopen until next week at the earliest.
“The water has impacted the walls, ceiling tiles and carpet, so there is a lot of cleaning and drying out of the facility itself,” Soldo told the Ridgetown Independent News on Friday. “Another contractor is coming in (this) week on the first and second floors specifically to deal with the replacement of a number of those items.”
Customer service and building services offices on the first floor in the central and east side of the Civic Centre and Chatham-Kent Fire & Rescue Services remain open as the damage did not impact these work areas.
Residents are encouraged to continue conducting business with the municipality by phone or online during the closure.
Monday night’s Council meeting was still scheduled to be held in person inside the Council Chambers, which was also not affected.
The water damage renewed the urgency of municipal officials to completely renovate or relocate the Civic Centre, which was built in 1977.
“It’s no secret that the Civic Centre has been in dire need of repair or replacement for some time,” Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff. “This is an aging building, and this recent event is yet another example of the need to find a long-term sustainable solution that benefits the community and municipal staff.”
“In the interim, administration is doing everything they can to get things cleaned up and ensure both the safety of the public and their continued access to our services,” Canniff said.
Council voted down a recommended plan by the administration to perform $18.1-million in renovations in January 2020. The plan included moving the council chambers from the second floor to the main floor, replacing the HVAC system and making major structural repairs to the electrical, lighting, window, flooring and plumbing.
The municipality and group of investors, who purchased the Downtown Chatham Centre in 2021, announced a three-phase revitalization project in June 2022 that would see the Civic Centre, library, museum and art gallery all relocate in the mall along with the construction of a 4,000-seat arena.
Nustadia Recreation Inc., a Hamilton-based company that develops community arenas and recreation facilities, was hired by the DCC ownership group to lead the development plans of the estimated $115-125-million project.
However, the DCC group is still waiting for administration to set a date to bring the proposal to a council meeting.