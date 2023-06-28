KEMPTVILLE – Trustees at the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario passed a $214.5 million budget for the 2023-24 school year which includes a $351,000 deficit.
Employee salaries and benefits make up almost 65 per cent of the budget, accounting for $159.9 million of the budget. Operation of facilities is another $40 million, while capital-related expenses like school improvement is $14.6 million.
The board’s budget deficit is within the compliance requirements by Ontario’s Ministry of Education. School boards in Ontario are not allowed to have structural deficits or finance debt.
The deficit is attributed to a new HR/Payroll software and will be covered by the accumulated surplus held by the board.
The CDSBEO will have $14.4 million in accumulated surplus available for ministry compliance after covering the deficit.
Eighty-four per cent of the board’s revenue comes from Grants for Student Needs, which is set by enrolment projections and actual accounting of enrolment shown twice per school year.
Enrolment at the board is up by 200 students at the end of the 2022-23 school year from what was projected in June 2022. This year, board administration estimate an overall 23 full-time student increase in the next school year.
The CDSBEO estimate a 50 student decrease in its Kindergarten to Grade 8 elementary division, and a 73 student increase in its Grade 9 to 12 secondary division. Changes to enrolment will also see adjustments to staffing levels at the board that will have an overall 5.5 full-time equivalent increase to staffing. There will be an 11.75 FTE reduction in teaching staff, and a 16 FTE increase in teacher assistants and support workers.
Transportation costs to the board continue to be high, with over $20 million in the budget allocated to transportation.