With most of his first term as mayor taken over with emergencies of the now, Allan Mayhew hopes to be re-elected one more time so he could focus on his vision for the future of Southwest Middlesex.
“Things move slow sometimes in government, and they move slow for a reason: we’re spending other people’s money,” said Mayhew.
“I need one more term to transform Southwest Middlesex into what I want it to be. And I emphasize one more term, just one,” said Mayhew.
The emphasis for only one more term comes from the full-time effort needed for what years ago was a part-time job. Mayhew said it was a family sacrifice to put in what he said was far in excess of 40 hours per week.
He was a councillor starting in his early 20s in Glencoe, and worked through amalgamations.
While Covid, two rainfall emergencies, inflation in costs and the passing of Coun. Ian Carruthers took a lot of focus from council, Mayhew did tout his volunteer work with his wife Linda and accomplishments during his first term as mayor: The community improvement plan is in the works, beautification of Glencoe, closing landfills in an environmentally safe way, opening a dog park, two arboretums in Mosa and Ekfrid, and a water agreement with Newbury that took 10 years to complete.
“I will give it my whole heart for the next four years, and after that I will sail into the sunset,” said Mayhew.