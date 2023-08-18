This Saturday, August 19, head down to Callander’s Centennial Park for the annual Sirens in the Park event. Each year, members of the Callander Fire Department and Emergency Services host a day at the park to meet the community, show their rigs and equipment, and educate the town about fire safety.
The weather looks like it will cooperate, with a forecast of sun and cloud with a high of 22 degrees – 24 with the humidity.
The department explained that the invitation to participate in the event goes out to all emergency services in the area. Representatives from the police, Red Cross, and other services will all be there.
See: Sirens in the Park blasting fire safety
The day wraps up with Fireheart, a cute, animated family film about Georgia, who wants to become a firefighter in New York City. The film is free to watch and will be screened in Centennial Park.
“The event is geared toward public education,” explained firefighter Brayden Schuman, “and gives everybody a chance to see the emergency services in their area and see their equipment.”
Who doesn’t want to sit in a firetruck? Exactly, and the kids especially love the event. But there is lots to see for the entire family.
Plus, there will be activities for the kids, as well as some inflatable toys. Team Tucker and Shawn of Re/Max are sponsoring the event, and if weather permits, are offering hot air balloon rides throughout the day.
“It’s a fun event for everybody, and a great way to get information to the community and really learn about what services are in your area.”
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.