With the end of summer comes the winding down of the tourist season, and a return to paid parking in some downtown areas for Midland residents.
September 15 is the beginning of parking changes in the downtown area, primarily defined between Midland Avenue to Second Street, from Yonge Street to the town dock lot.
Free parking will be available in all 10 municipal lots – excluding the town dock lot at the harbour – for all seven days of the week.
And while councillors were excited when they opted to pause paid parking back in June, this time around the move to bring it back featured nary a word and passed quickly.
On-street paid parking on most downtown streets will be available from Mondays to Saturdays at $1 per hour, and free on Sundays.
Free parking will be available throughout December.
Paid parking at the harbour will increase to $1.50 per hour, seven days per week for all users. Residents parking at Pete Pettersen Boat Launch will get free parking, but non-residents will need to pay a fee.
Bayshore Drive will be on-street paid parking at $1 per hour from Monday to Saturday with free Sundays.
There are 11 accessible parking permit spaces in the downtown core, 21 spaces throughout municipal parking lots, and six spaces at the town dock; all accessible parking permit spaces are metered.
Residents will be provided five options to pay for parking:
* Coin: Parking station machines accept exact change, variety of coins (no change given). * Credit Card: Tap or insert your card into the parking station machine slot. No PIN is required. Receipt must be displayed on dashboard * Debit Card: Tap your card on the parking station machine sensor. No PIN is required. Receipt must be displayed on dashboard. * Smart Pay Devices: Tap the parking station machine sensor using your Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, JBC for payment. Receipt must be displayed on dashboard. * Mobile Apps: On your Apple or Android device, use HotSpot or ParkedIN app to pay for parking. No receipt required. Convenience Fees may apply. By-law staff will scan license plates to validate payment.
As per annual snow removal parking restrictions, parking in municipal lots and on the street is prohibited between 12:01 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. from November 15 to April 1, and will be subject to being ticketed and towed.
Full information about the downtown Midland parking system and contact information is available on the parking page of the Town of Midland website.