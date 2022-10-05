Ontario NDP leadership candidate Marit Stiles arrives in the district today to support Erika Lougheed’s campaign for school board trustee, and the two will also be hosting a roundtable meeting on education at Moose’s Cookhouse at 134 Main St. E. North Bay beginning at 7 p.m.
Lougheed currently serves as an East Ferris municipal councillor, and this spring, she ran as the Nipissing NDP candidate in the provincial race. This fall, she is running to become a trustee with the Near North District School Board, representing Zone 2.
Zone 2 encompasses Callander, Chisolm, East Ferris, Bonfield, Calvin, Phelps, Mattawan, Lauder, Pentland, Boyd, Deacon, Papineau-Cameron, French, Jocko, Eddy, Clarkson, Wyse and Poitras. Most of the zone is rural, and Lougheed intends “to make sure rural schools have the resources to keep students local” and plans to “create a bright future for all students attending public schools.”
Stiles was also a school board trustee in Davenport, where she now serves as the NDP MPP. For the past four years, Stiles has served as the Official Opposition Education Critic in Queen’s Park and continues “partnering with education workers and parents to defend against Doug Ford’s attacks on public education,” as she explains on her website.
Beginning around 4 p.m. Stiles will be canvassing with Lougheed in the Callander area, and this evening, the two will hold a roundtable meeting with education workers and teachers to discuss public education in the region and within Zone 2. The public is welcome to join them.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.