New Brunswick is the second-easiest place in Canada to save for a home, according to a new study. And it's a situation that an economist says is luring people to the province and pushing prices up.
The report, put together by a real estate firm called The Metro Vancouver Home Source, analyzed nine housing and population data metrics, such as the average house price and the median annual income in each province.
The British Columbia firm analyzed a further 23 metrics relating to living costs, including average food, public transport, and health-care costs, and income taxes, to create a ‘Housing Purchase Index,’ which ranked all 10 provinces out of 100 points, based on the ease of saving for a home.
The total score, based on Statistics Canada data from the last couple of years, put Newfoundland well on top as the easiest place to buy a home, with 85 points, which the firm attributed to the province’s relatively low home prices and high median household income, top in the country.
New Brunswick was in second place, with 66 points, having the lowest average house price in Canada. Although New Brunswick had Canada’s lowest median annual income, this was offset by the province’s relatively low living costs for items like food, clothing and childcare.
Ontario ranked dead last, the hardest place to buy into the real estate market, garnering only 20.97 points. B.C. was almost equally as unaffordable, with 21.61 points.
The findings didn’t surprise Richard Saillant, an economist and author in Moncton.
He said while costs for homes and apartments have risen in New Brunswick dramatically since the pandemic, they remain a bargain compared to housing in points west.
And while inflation on consumer goods has soared in Atlantic Canada, it has in other regions too.
“While Halifax home prices are getting closer to the national average, the Maritimes remains a cheaper place to buy a home,” the economist said. “People are flocking in from southern Ontario in unprecedented numbers. What’s driving that? Less unaffordable housing. The benchmark index says a house is about $300,000 in New Brunswick, in Canada as a whole, it’s about $750,000 and for southern Ontario and the lower mainland of B.C., you’re talking well over $1 million.”
The quick increase in interest rates over the last year has exacerbated a longstanding affordability crisis in metros such as Toronto, Kitchener, London and St. Catharines, he said.
Saillant pointed to statistics to illustrate how people in Ontario were seeking more affordable housing eastward.
In the three years before the pandemic, there were on average about 1,000 more people coming to New Brunswick from Ontario than the other way around on a yearly basis.
But that trend has increased dramatically.
Between the first three months of 2021 and the first three months of 2023, a total of 25,001 Ontario residents moved to New Brunswick, while only 8,113 New Brunswick residents moved to Ontario. That's a net gain for New Brunswick of 16,888 people.
Those Ontarians make up the majority of people New Brunswick has gained from inter-provincial migration, with only a net gain of 1,832 over the same period from every other province.
He said the Ontarians are largely being driven here when they see lower real estate prices.
“People don’t take the decision to move away from their families and communities easily,” Saillant said. “But if that’s the only option for securing a home, that’s what’s going to happen.”
The surge in people “from away,” as the old saying goes, searching for a cheaper home has ironically bumped prices up for houses, making it less affordable for people who were born and raised in New Brunswick.
“We used to say in New Brunswick that we’re a province whose economy is being fuelled by cheap labour. But now it looks like it’s being fuelled by cheaper housing.”
Ease of buying a home (out of 100 points)
1. Newfoundland and Labrador - 85.16
2. New Brunswick - 66.48
3. Prince Edward Island - 66.37
4. Nova Scotia - 58.87
5. Manitoba - 57.38
6. Quebec - 55.82
7. Saskatchewan - 55.05
8. Alberta - 43.11
9. British Columbia - 21.61
10. Ontario - 20.97
Source: The Metro Vancouver Home Source