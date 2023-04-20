To paraphrase the Rolling Stones, the Kaslo’s Softball Association didn’t get what it wants from council, but it did get what it needs.
The association came to council last month, hoping to get included in the Village’s municipal insurance plan, which would result in significant savings. It also wanted to draw up a Service Agreement with the Village, saving it money in facility rentals, and to be allowed to put up ad signage at the ball diamond to raise sponsorship money for the sport.
Council denied the first request, noting the association didn’t meet the requirements to be included under the taxpayer-funded insurance program. However, council did decide to give the group $1,000 in a special recreation grant to help it cover its insurance costs.
And while the second request was granted – Village staff will meet with the ball players to draw up a service agreement – the request to allow advertising at the diamonds was denied. However, council again directed staff to meet with the association to see if they can work out some sort of temporary solution that will allow the club to raise some funds through advertising.
Waste collector in hotseat
The local manager of the company that picks up the Village’s garbage says the company is working to fix problems with the service.
“We had a very tough winter, not only in Kaslo but in the whole service area,” said Cynthia Howard, who manages Green For Life’s operations in the Kootenay-Boundary. She said there were a number of issues that led to the company missing or delaying a few pickup days in the village over the winter. “We’ve been up against some big changes in the company in terms of personnel… a very heavy snow winter, people on our driving team who were first-year drivers… so lots of things like that going on.”
Since then, she said, the company has hired new personnel, has done more training of staff, and are upgrading their trucks and equipment. They also hope to hire a local manager to deal with operations in the Kaslo area.
“So we’re in the process of creating a more sound team,” she said.
Howard came to council as it was about to deliberate renewing the company’s contract with the Village.
Council must have been convinced by Howard’s presentation: at an in-camera portion later in the meeting, council agreed to renew the GFL contract.
Riverbank repair
You could hear the satisfaction in Chief Administrative Officer Ian Dunlop’s voice as he described the completion of the latest phase of work on the Kaslo River Dike project.
The project, to repair and restore the river’s banks as it flows through the village, has taken years to plan, find financing, and to arrange final environmental permits.
Work started last fall, taking advantage of lower water levels – and as waters rise this spring, the quality of the work will be tested.
“Overall, this has been a really great project,” Dunlop told council. “…everything seems to be in order, we just have to see how things go in the coming months for the first freshet.”
Dunlop says work will pick up again in the fall, as the Village has received extensions to its environmental permits and grant conditions to continue work.
Water and sewer parcel tax hikes
Property owners in Kaslo will be paying more for their water and sewer services this year. Council gave first and second readings to new bylaws for the parcel tax for both utilities.
The parcel tax is based on how many feet of frontage a property has. For the last year or two, both the water and sewer parcel rate has been $1.10 /foot. That’s going up for both to $1.32/foot.
That will mean about $63,000 for the Village’s water reserve, and $16,800 for the sewer reserve.
The parcel taxes are used to build up reserves to pay for repairs and upgrades to both systems in the future. Using reserves is important to keep tax rates from having to fluctuate wildly from year to year to pay for expensive infrastructure projects on the fly.
The increase to the parcel taxes was expected to be given third reading at council’s April 25 meeting, with final adoption in May.
Development delayed
The owners of an odd-shaped lot off ‘C’ Avenue have asked council to delay ruling on their development application for another month.
The quarter-acre property is on a steep slope with limited room for a home and septic system. Any development that would occur would need a major variance to Village bylaws, reducing the setback from the road from seven metres to just one. A geotechnical report also called the property “problematic,” and strongly recommended a thorough study be done before approving the development.
Last month, two neighbouring land owners told council they opposed the subdivision that would allow the property to be developed, citing concerns about slope stability and the loss of privacy, among other issues.
Since the last council meeting, several more letters opposed to the subdivision were received by the Village.
The property owners asked council to table their request for another month, to allow them time to address the issues surrounding their plans.
May Days preparation
May Days will be going ahead May 20-22 after council approved a slate of requests for the event. The Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the celebration, made its usual requests for use of Village facilities like Vimy Park, the ball diamond, Logger Sports grounds and Front Street Park. The Village will also help put up banners for the event, provide garbage and recycling bins, and allow for the closure of several streets in town for the weekend. A one-time grant-in-aid for this year only was approved to cover the Community Event Business Licence fees for vendors.
They also approved the Logger Sports Association’s request for support for its application for a beer garden licence that weekend.
Banner day for art
The village’s downtown will once again have an artsy flourish with the installation of art banners on the main street’s light poles.
Since 2004, the North Kootenay Lake Arts & Heritage Council has been involved in community beautification efforts, working with local artists to create decorative banners that hang from Front Street light poles between 3rd and 5th Streets.
The Arts and Heritage Council has been dormant and that project on hiatus for several years, but the group has now reformed and is looking to resume the project, council was told.
The Village crew will install the banners this spring and remove them in the fall.
Dog and pony
The Village approved a request from the Riding Club to allow it to hold dog-training classes on the horse grounds. The group’s lease with the Village says the property can only be used for equestrian events, so the application had to be made to council to allow the new activity.
Kemball renovations
The Village is in a situation with one of its properties that will be familiar to any homeowner: there are more repairs to do than they have money for.
That’s the case for the Kemball Memorial Centre, an historic building in the community that is definitely showing its age.
The 110-year-old building has found new life as a business and technology centre, but needs serious work done in terms of the electrical service, heating, air conditioning, sprinkler systems, radon detection, and other issues.
The Village has received grants to do the renovation work, but as costs rise, council wants to have an engineering report done to help prioritize the work.
“The cost of that building keeps going up and up, and we have a set amount of money, so this will help us determine how to best spend that money,” said Chief Administration Officer Ian Dunlop.
The Village will give Kelowna-based consultants Smith and Andersen $12,500 to determine what work needs to be done – though their report will not include detailed designs or cost estimates. The money will come from a $40,000 pot set aside for engineering services for the project.
The Village received a Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP) grant of $979,173 from the Province for building renovations, and $100,000 "Basin Charge Up" grant from Columbia Basin Trust for energy efficiency upgrades.
The Village itself will likely be committing at least $120,827 towards the project – subject to budget approval – with some of that coming from the Province's recently announced Growing Communities Fund.