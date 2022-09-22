LISTOWEL – The Multicultural Association of Perth Huron (MAPH) is hosting its 10th annual Multicultural Festival on Sept. 24 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Listowel Memorial Park. There will be food and music, with all being welcome to attend by donation. The proceeds from the event are going towards assisting Ukrainian refugees.
The MAPH organization assists new immigrants to Canada and foreign Canadian migrants by providing information and support. Started by Dr. Gezahgn Wordofa in September 2011, the association helps newcomers to Perth and Huron counties adjust to their new community.