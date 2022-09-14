HURON-PERTH – Following the authorization by Health Canada of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster on Sept. 1, the Ontario government announced the booster will be available to adults 18 and over, beginning with the most vulnerable population on Sept. 12.
The vaccine is said to target the original COVID-19 virus, as well as the Omicron subvariant.
“Staying up-to-date with vaccination maintains our protection against vaccine-preventable diseases and allows us to safely participate in more activities and safely spend time with the people we love,” states Dr. Miriam Klassen, medical officer of health for Huron-Perth in a Sept. 12 news release from Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH).
Beginning Sept. 12 at 8 a.m., individuals within select groups are eligible to receive the bivalent booster vaccine, if more than six months have passed since their primary vaccine or booster dose. These groups include: individuals aged seventy or over; residents of long-term care homes, retirement residences or congregate living settings; First Nation, Inuit and Métis individuals aged 18 and over; immuno-compromised individuals aged 12 and over; pregnant individuals aged 18 and over; and health-care workers aged 18 and over.
The prioritization of the bivalent booster to above groups takes precedence, as new booster appointments to Ontarians aged 18 and over who are not within above groups will be paused until Sept. 26. However, all booster appointments booked previously to the Sept. 12 announcement will be honoured and offered bivalent vaccine if available. As of Sept. 26, all other Ontarians above the age of eighteen can receive the new bivalent booster.
Bivalent vaccine availability does depend on shipment scheduled and supply from the Canadian government.
To book an appointment, call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900 or book online at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/.