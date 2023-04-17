The masks are coming off in many areas in the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s Chatham and Wallaceburg hospitals.
The CKHA’s amended mask policy for patients, visitors, staff, physicians and volunteers went into effect on Monday.
Masks are no longer required in non-clinical areas, such as main lobbies, waiting areas, cafeterias and elevators.
Staff and physicians must wear masks within two metres of any patient in a clinical area unless there is a physical barrier. Exceptions will apply when patients are under additional precautions and if a unit is in an active outbreak.
The CKHA recommends that visitors mask when within two metres of a patient.
Masks are still mandatory in waiting rooms and lounges in high-risk areas, such as Oncology, Dialysis and the Emergency Department for visitors and patients.
Masks will continue to be required for visitors within two metres of patients in these high-risk areas.
The masking policy amendments follow the lead of the most recent Public Health of Ontario guidance as virus transmission levels have reached an all-time low. The change also better aligns with community protocols.
“The changes to our masking policy recognize that going forward, we will live with COVID-19 for years to come,” said Lori Marshall, CKHA President and CEO. “Following the latest provincial Public Health guidance, our updated masking guidelines will give some relief to our staff, physicians, volunteers, patients and visitors,” said Marshall. “We continue to focus on mitigating risk for our most vulnerable patients and will continue to monitor our outbreak frequency, hospitalizations, intensive care admissions and community transmission of the virus.”
The CKHA implemented mandatory masking in all areas of its two hospital sites at the onset of the pandemic and strict visitation regulations to slow transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
The CKHA will continue to support all patients, visitors and staff if they wish to wear a mask in any hospital and facility.
Medical-grade masks will continue to be available at the public entrances of both sites.COVID-19 is primarily spread through droplets or respiratory aerosols in close contact or proximity with an infected person.
Transmission can further be reduced by staying home when feeling unwell.
The CKHA encourages individuals experiencing symptoms to stay home when possible, wear a medical-grade mask and practice good hand hygiene.