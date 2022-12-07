Jasperites weathered their first -30 C of the season with typical aplomb and some extra layers in the latter part of November.
The brief dip was only a test, really, according to Danielle Desjardins, senior meteorologist with the Prairie division of Environment and Climate Change Canada.
“This system is not quite as potent as the last one that went through,” she explained.
The system that came through during the last week of November led to cold and sunny days with daytime highs in the -18C to -20C range before the first December weekend, which warmed up slightly with highs closer to -10C.
While the temps dipped again on Monday and Tuesday this week, Wednesday and Thursday were forecasted to be warmer, even reaching -3C for a brief respite from the December chills. The municipality also saw fairly steady but light snowfall between Monday and Wednesday with the bulk of it coming on Tuesday.
By comparison, most of the northern and eastern parts of the province were under an extreme cold warning with wind chill values plummeting temperatures down to -45C on Tuesday.
Jasper’s normal high temperature for this time of year is -4C, while its normal low is -12C.
Desjardins said that we should all be prepared for things to be colder than usual, thanks to a little friend called La Niña.
“For the rest of winter, it looks like we are into our third La Niña winter for the prairies (and) what that means is we're expecting temperatures to be below normal for the winter overall, not that it can't vary day to day,” Desjardins said.
“As these systems track through, sometimes it brings in the warm air, but the overall trend is lower than average for the winter but there are stronger single signals now that La Niña will become neutral by the springtime.”
There are some models – “but not great signals,” Desjardins said – that we could be entering an El Niño summer.
She explained that La Niña and El Niño are classified based on atmospheric sea surface temperature patterns set up where the jetstream lies. El Niño years mean a warmer trend for the prairies because the jetstream is a little bit farther west. La Niña years bring in colder Arctic air over the prairies.
She encouraged people to be vigilant about paying attention to forecasts and even being prepared for the weather to be worse than predicted. She also said that everyone should take precautions when going outside and dress according to the weather.