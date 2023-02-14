Cal Gratton is the new executive director of the Melfort Trade Alliance Chamber of Commerce, as of October 2022.
After spending 36 years in the broadcast industry, including over 25 years “on the air” in Melfort, he said he is looking forward to meeting the Melfort business community in person.
He calls himself lucky, as the region is getting ready to explode with many new projects on the horizon, and I look forward to being a part of it
Currently the board consists of Darin Banadyga, Vice-President and owner of Shoppers Drug Mart; Julia Lacroix, treasurer and business owner of Nutters Everyday Natural; Justin Chaskavich of Prairie North Co-op; Lloyd Muntain with TJ’s Pizza; Lorana McComber with North Central Healthcare Foundation; Raianne Maga of RJ’s Urban Garden Café; and Dr. Yemi Laosebikan with the Saskatchewan Health Authority
The Melfort Business Revitalization Corporation was incorporated in 2015. The Melfort and District Chamber of Commerce ceased operations in 2018 when it ran into financial difficulty. In 2019 the Melfort Trade Alliance was recognized as a chamber of commerce by the Saskatchewan Chamber after local business owners decided that a city of this size needs a voice to lobby business’ concerns.
Some upcoming events put on by the Melfort Trade Alliance Chamber of Commerce is the annual Show and Shine on June 16, the Back Alley Tour on July 20 and this year they are partnering with the Melfort Exhibition Association for the Melfort Fair & Exhibition to organize the parade on July 21. The new Chamber is also partnering with Prairie North Co-op for Touch-A-Truck (Tentatively set for August).
Gratton said that they are looking into bring guest speakers to Melfort on topics that are most important to the businesses in the city. S/Sgt. Darren Simons will talk about crime prevention in the city, while Terry Gove from the Government of Saskatchewan will discuss employment standards. Gordon Wyant, the Minister of Advanced Education, has expressed interest in coming to Melfort to discuss the merger in July of Cumberland and Parkland Colleges, so that local business owners can express what educational training they require for their employees.
Gratton said in broad strokes the Melfort Trade Alliance Chamber of Commerce will help businesses connect and network with other businesses through our networking events, and as an advocate for their rights, with one consolidated voice to lobby governments at all levels. The Chamber also promotes local businesses that have open houses, job fairs and openings, or branding changes through our social media channels and reports on local radio. If you’re a business owner in Melfort and want to get involved with your local Chamber call at 306-921-3273 or email trademelfort@melfort.ca You can also visit the website at https://melfort.ca/m/melfort-trade-alliance-chamber-of-commerce.