ADELAIDE METCALFE - Michael Barnier, Clerk and Manager of Legislative Services, presented a report during the last council meeting that aims to improve and modernize animal situation with a proposed Animal Control By-Law. Previously, the municipality had adopted separate by-laws, one for exotic animals (By-Law 26 of 2016) and one for dogs running at large (By-Law 36 of 2009). The ordinance proposal, which was approved by council after an interesting debate, seeks to consolidate and modernize these regulations while respecting standard municipal practices in the province of Ontario.
One of the key focus areas of the proposed regulation is to address the issue of limiting the number of animals per property in residential areas. It is for this reason that Adelaide Metcalfe owners or tenants can now have a maximum of three dogs and four domestic cats. However, agricultural areas are exempt from these limits. Existing property owners with more animals than the proposed limits will be protected until the animals are no longer on the property.
Moreover, this by-law accommodates for the use of “livestock guardian dogs,” which are dogs bred to protect livestock from predators. Therefore, this ordinance establishes a limit of six guardian dogs per property.
Barnier noted that this by-law is intended to improve the township’s ability to recover costs associated with animal control services. This means that Adelaide Metcalfe will has the authority to recover the costs of capturing, seizing and caring for the animals.
During the July 17 council meeting, some councillors agreed to proceed with approval of the proposed by-law, but asked to investigate further and clarify any questions regarding guardian dogs. Likewise, council requested to closely monitor the program and remain open to review and make any amendments if necessary.