If you only have time for a few cultural endeavours this week, makes sure its one of the highlights offered on this list. North Vancouver is outdelivering on the culture front this spring, with theatre productions, art festivals and live music performances galore.
For everything worth making time for between March. 27 - April 2, see below.
Speaking in Skins and Skirts
Featuring the works of two textile artists and two poets, Speaking in Skins and Skirts, is more like a brainstorming session between a mishmash of creatives. The exhibition, the latest to come to the Cityscape Community ArtSpace, visits themes of femaleness and autonomy, while exploring the relationship between writer and artist. The opening reception is open to all on Thursday, while those hoping to pick the brains of those involved can do so at the poetry reading, artist talk and artist-led tour April 1.
From March 21, CityScape Community Art Space. Visit the gallery's website for more information.
Art World Expo
Celebrations are in order for the Art World Expo, who this year will be ringing in its 10th anniversary. Alongside the displays of works from over 100 artists and designers will be a plethora of parties to raise a toast at. Things kick off Friday with an anniversary party for the books at The Shipyards' Pipe Shop, with everything from fashion shows and live music performances to auctions and body painting competitions.
March 31 - April 2, The Pipe Shop at The Shipyards. For more information visit The Art World Expo website.
Carrie: The Musical
Count yourself a horror fan? Based on Stephen King's celebrated 1974 novel and the acclaimed movie that followed, the latest production from those at Capilano University sees Carrie reinvented once more.
March 23 - April 1, BlueShore Theatre at Capilano University. More information can be found on the university's website.
When Time Got Louder
Nominated for Outstanding First Feature at the Frameline San Fransisco International LGBTQ Film Festival and having done a run on the VIFF circuit, there's already much anticipation for the official release of When Time Got Louder, directed by West Vancouver's own Connie Cocchia. The coming of age drama, which tackles themes surrounding autism and the LGBTQ+ community, is scheduled to open March 31 at Cineplex, Fifth Ave on March 31, with Q&A sessions to follow throughout the weekend.
From March 31, participating cinemas. For more informaiton on the movie and Q&A screenings, visit the film's website.
Author Talk: Ted Barris
March 29, North Vancouver District Public Library. oh m
Oh Mother
More than your average concert, Oh Mother is a musical experience dedicated to motherhood that weaves together video, song and imagery. Led by jazz vocalist Andre Superstein but featuring work from fellow Canadian musicians like Jane Bunnett and Rachel Therrien, the performance sees a meticulously arranged assortment of songs traverse real life stories of motherhood.
March 31 - April 1, Presentation House Theatre. Visit the theatre's website for times, tickets and more information.
Music on Main: Vicky Chow plays Philip Glass
It is a homecoming for Vancouver-raised piano superstar Vicky Chow, who has garnered critical acclaim since making her orchestral debut at aged 10 with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. Chow, described as "brilliant" by the New York Times and "a monster pianist" by Time Out New York, will be serenading her hometown with a performance of "Piano Études, Book 1" by legendary composer Philip Glass' at the Christ Church Cathedral on Tuesday.
March 28, Christ Church Cathedral. For tickets and more information visit Music On Main.
perform legendary composer Philip Glass' "Piano Études, Book 1" in an otherworldly, powerful joining of two immense musical talents.
BusyBody
As if its village charm, beloved hikes and mouth watering donuts weren't enough, Deep Cove now has gripping murder mystery to add to its list of attractions luring locals Eastside. BusyBosy, a production with a twisty-turny murder plot at its crux, kicks off at the Deep Cove Stage Society this Thursday.
March 30 - April 14, Deep Cove Stage Society. For times, tickets and more information, visit the theatre's website.
Observances
Photographer Cosmo Campbell and glass artist Jessica Fairweather join forces for this exhibition that pays ode to local landmarks, inviting guests to question how we interact with the places around us and what that might say about the human condition.
Until April, Kay Meek Centre. For more information visit the centre’s website.
As We Rise
Featuring more than 100 photographs from the Wedge Collection — Canada’s largest privately owned collection committed to championing Black artists — As We Rise is a celebration of Black history, life and culture. Highlights span images by iconic civil rights photographer Gordon Parks, Hasselblad Award-winner Malick Sidibé, influential portraitist Carrie Mae Weems, and contemporary photographer Texas Isaiah, the first trans photographer to shoot a Vogue cover.
Until May 1, The Polygon. More information on the exhibit can be found on the gallery's website.
Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News’ Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
