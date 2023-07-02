MELBOURNE - During the last council meeting on June 14, councillors discussed about the road resurfacing project and the inclusion of Clarke Street, Leonard Street, and Charles Street in Melbourne as part of the council resolution to micro-surface Victoria Drive (Melbourne) and Anne Crescent (Glencoe). The initial plan was to implement a slurry seal for Victoria Drive and Anne Crescent, but Miller Paving Limited offered to micro-surface those roads. You may be wondering what is the difference between both. Micro surface is a product similar to a slurry seal that extends the life of pavements and improves road conditions. The goals of this project are to enhance road conditions, provide a smoother driving surface, and extend the lifespan of the roads. The project will benefit motorists, increase road safety, and result in cost savings. Regarding any finance issue, the cost will be allocated from the approved 2023 budget, and the operational implications emphasize the importance of establishing a safe and efficient transportation infrastructure.
Road micro-surfacing expansion project
- David Gomez, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Middlesex Banner
