Oliver Paipoonge, Ont. — Aside from some early weather woes, the Murillo Minor Athletic Association Spring Youth Softball League has become a successful venture in the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge.
The five-division league features 33 teams, 415 players and 100 coaches with players aging in range from four to 18.
The league was supposed to get underway on May 1, but the first two days of the schedule were postponed due to wet fields.
When the children finally took to the diamonds, action in the T-ball, 3-pitch, atom, peewee and bantam divisions began on the five ballfields behind the Murillo Community Centre.
League president Joe Ladouceur and his wife Karen help with coaching, field maintenance, registration, recruiting volunteers and holding umpire clinics for the players who also want to officiate in their own league.
Joe Ladouceur said it’s pretty simple why so many — 415 is the most participants they’ve ever had — signed up to play in the league.
“Because we have no rules,” laughed Ladouceur, who has been with the league since 2006 when his kids were playing. “No, we have rules. It’s made to be a country league and to have fun and although we do have rules, in the younger divisions, we don’t keep score and everybody gets to play.
“Doesn’t really matter how many kids show up, we put them all out in the field. Even in the older divisions, the coaches usually say ‘Yeah, everybody go out.’ It’s a short league and it’s done by the start of the summer break.”
The municipality helps out with field maintenance as well, but Ladouceur says the league is quite self-sufficient.
“If I need something or I need (municipality staff) to come help with a piece of equipment or something, they’re all in,” said Ladouceur. “They cut the grass, but it’s fairly low maintenance .I’ve got the core group of volunteers that every year we fix a fence or paint a dugout or put some gravel down or whatever we do. Pick up the garbage.
“If I needed something, for sure the municipality would step up, but we’re pretty self-sufficient with our crew.”
About 25 percent of the players come from Thunder Bay with the rest of the league made up of participants from the north and west of the city including the municipalities/townships of Oliver Paipoonge, Neebing, Gillies, Lappe, Nolalu, Shebandowan and Gorham and Ware as well as schools in those areas.
The league wraps up play on June 24 with their annual tournament for all five divisions, with a barbecue and awards presentation to follow.