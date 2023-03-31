Mo’ Ramyun, located in the plaza of 3175 Rutherford Rd., hopes to redefine the best Korean cuisine.
“Every day, we obsess over making our meals tastier, healthier and more enjoyable than you’ve ever expected from instant noodles,” says owner Harry Hail Kim.
Since immigrating to Canada from South Korea, Kim and his wife have had various entrepreneurial experiences, from running convenience stores to other styles of restaurant. Finally in 2018, Kim decided to open a ramen restaurant out of his passion for traditional Korean food, serving popular Korean noodles and rice with special broth.
“When people talk about instant noodles, they always associate it with stigmas like cheap and unhealthy,” Kim said, “but Mo'Ramyun is on an unprecedented mission to change the way Toronto thinks about ‘instant.’”
The signature dish matches the name of the restaurant — Mo’Ramyun, according to Kim, is a Korean noodle dish with chicken, pork belly, egg and veggies, and what makes it special is the soup base, which is brewed with a mix of pork bone and chicken bone over eight hours.
In addition to soup-based ramens and dry ramens, Mo’ Ramyun also offers a variety of Korean street food like Korean fried chicken wings coated in sweet and spicy sauce and teokbbokki (rice cake with fish cake in spicy sauce).
For Kim, the super diligent boss, who works from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. almost every day, the idea is to provide community residents with a cosy place where they can experience Korean culture as depicted in K-dramas: ramyun-ifying bar favourites and putting a twist on other cuisines.
“The ‘MO’ in the name of the restaurant means ‘more delicious,’ ‘more nutrition,’ ‘more enjoyable’,” Kim explains, dedicated to balancing the typical soup base with their own special soup recipe.
He wants ramen to be more than just comfort food with high carbohydrate content; rather, he wants to give a sense of well-being by counteracting the trans-fat of the noodles and adding fresh and healthy toppings.
MO’ RAMYUN
LOCATION: 3175 Rutherford Rd., Vaughan
WEBSITE: moramyun.com
PHONE: 289-597-8810
HOURS: Daily, noon to 10:30 p.m.