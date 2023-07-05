As she arrived at the Upper River Valley Hospital on June 28 with a $250,000 cheque, Woodstock Rotary President Hilary Stockford explained the importance of the URVH Foundation's $3 million MRI project.
"That MRI touches every person in the valley," she said. "We either need it ourselves or know someone closely connected to us that does."
Foundation co-chairs Betty Lou Craig and Andy Lenehan happily welcomed Stockford for the ceremonial cheque presentation. They were joined by Sherry Leech, director of hospital operations, and several Horizon Health department managers, who were meeting at the URVH.
Leech explained the significant improvements the permanent MRI would deliver to Upper River Valley residents.
She explained the hospital would house the new state-of-the-art 1.5 Tesla magnet in a new modular unit attached to the building. Leech said the new unit would replace the current portable MRI shared with the hospital in Campbellton. She added the mobile unit is nearing the end of its expected life.
Leech said the new unit includes features to accommodate patients the mobile MRI couldn't, including many children, people with pacemakers and bariatric patients. She said the new unit would significantly reduce the number of patients requiring transfers to Fredericton, Moncton or Saint John.
Leech added that the new MRI's ability to scan eight to 12 patients daily should reduce wait times.
Craig said the Rotary donation pushes the campaign past the $2 million mark as the Foundation and Horizon Health strive to complete the installation of the permanent MRI in 2024.
They hope to break ground during the spring or summer of next year.
The URVH Foundation's latest project began with a giant step with the largest donation in its history. An anonymous donor presented the foundation with $1.4 million to cover the purchase price of a Tesla magnet.
The foundation identified the family only as lifelong residents of Speerville, a rural community south of Woodstock.
Former Foundation chair Dr. Wayne McLaughlin and the board welcomed the remarkable gift with gratitude and amazement.
"The credit for this fantastic donation goes 100 per cent to the family, who approached me fully motivated to supply the permanent MRI machine," McLaughlin said at the time. "My role was to answer any questions that the family had. When the foundation began this campaign at the start of this year, we never dreamed we would secure a donation of this size: you never know what generosity is out there!"
The foundation immediately began fundraising to secure the $1.6 million required to build the housing unit at URVH.
Horizon Health Network has allocated an additional $1.5 million for installation, training and staffing costs.
On behalf of URVH and Horizon, Leech praised the Foundation and Woodstock Rotary for their combined efforts to fund the vital healthcare project.
"Rotary's $250,000 donation toward our MRI campaign is simply outstanding," she said.
Leech noted that the anonymous donor, the Rotary and the URVH Foundation are examples of the region's support and generosity.
"You see the big picture and spring into action to raise money to support projects that impact our community," she said. "Your friends, neighbours, and family members are your inspiration and motivation."
The Woodstock Rotary's support for the MRI housing continued with the second cheque presentation.
After the presentation at URVH, Craig and Lenehan accepted another $18,000, courtesy of the Rotary Bingo's special Bingo Extravaganza. Stockford thanked the bingo players for their support of all Rotary projects.
"Rotary is so excited to see the momentum grow on this project as the River Valley becomes engaged," she said.
While the URVH Foundation's MRI project surpasses the halfway point, it still has a ways to go. It will continue to canvas organizations, businesses and residents for support.
Anyone seeking more information on how to support the project should visit the foundation's website at www.urvhfoundation.com