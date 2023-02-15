COBALT – A recent letter from the Ontario government reminds the Town of Cobalt that its library is under “the management and control” of the town’s library board.
Council spent a long time trying to work out the details of a proposed new library bylaw at its committee-of-the-whole meeting February 7 on how to appoint and dismiss library board members.
The letter from the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport cautions the town that the "Cobalt Public Library is under the management and control of the Board. The Board is a separate corporate entity from the Corporation of the Town of Cobalt.”
It goes on to say a bylaw “must reflect and maintain that relationship and be consistent with the provisions of the Public Libraries Act.”
The letter, written by Lorraine Dooley, the director of the Culture Branch of the Tourism and Culture Division of the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, also advised that the council does not have the power to dissolve a library board, nor remove board members.
Mayor Mita Gibson sent a letter January 18 advising board members that the board was dissolved.
At a special meeting of council January 25, council rescinded the letter and attempted to appoint the existing board members to an interim board with limited powers, but all members declined to have their names considered for an interim board.
Town manager Steven Dalley was appointed by council to oversee the library in the interim, and he called board members back for a meeting with him on the morning of February 7. At that time, an agreement was reached to have all programming and special events at the library postponed for now, though the Early On Years activities will continue. The library continues to be open during regular hours.
The letter from the ministry was received the day after the February 7 committee-of-the-whole meeting advising that council has until February 18 to appoint any new members to the board.
An application form for candidates was posted on the town's and library's social media platforms. The deadline passed on February 13.
At the February 7 meeting a decision was reached by council to reduce the library board number from nine to seven, and to allow up to two positions on the board to be held by council members.
The proposed bylaw states "the council considers it important to clearly define the relationship between the town and the library and acknowledges that to do so you must repeal and replace the bylaw establishing the library."
The proposed bylaw states "council has full discretion to decide to rescind the appointment (of a board member)."
The method of choosing volunteers for the board, and their qualifications and interests, was discussed at length.
Councillor Angela Hunter wanted the bylaw to say that there should be a position designated on the library board for someone with interest in history to speak on behalf of the historic records at the library.
She also wanted to have clauses entered into the bylaw to ensure that the library is open for use by all groups. She also expressed the wish to be able to have the library doors open to the public so that the washrooms could be used during events such as the Canada Day parade. (A volunteer would be posted in the library to safeguard the collection on such occasions, she suggested.)
Councillor Pat Anderson said she did not want a board to be put in place "until we get a full report from Mr. Dalley on what's been going on down there."
Observing the proceedings was the town's integrity commissioner Peggy Young-Lovelace.
Close to 20 members of the public were in attendance, along with the members of council and staff.
David Brydges, who referred to himself as a third-generation Cobalt resident and is known for his volunteer work with parks, festivals, community history, literature and art, attempted to speak several times during the meeting, and Gibson advised him repeatedly not to speak, and told him more than once to leave, and also threatened to call the police, to which Brydges replied, "Go ahead." The police were not called.