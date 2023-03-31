Despite warnings from RCMP that “very potent” black rock crack cocaine is circulating in Iqaluit, Qikiqtani General Hospital has not seen evidence it’s a growing health threat in the city.
Dr. Scott Marin, the hospital’s chief of emergency medicine, said the hospital hasn’t seen an increase in the number of patients requiring treatment after ingesting cocaine.
“We do see people from week to week related to stimulant use — cocaine or otherwise — but again, no change,” Marin said.
In a news release March 21, RCMP warned that a “dangerous” form of black rock cocaine, which has a brown hue to it and can cause seizures, is being distributed in Iqaluit.
Marin said this type of cocaine can be created to enhance the high a user experiences, but often it’s a camouflage tactic.
“It has more to do with the smuggling of cocaine into the country and trying to integrate cocaine into objects that cocaine can later be extracted from,” he said.
The type of cocaine Marin describes is known as black cocaine and has been around for more than 20 years. In 1999, The Washington Post wrote about a new type of cocaine treated with various chemicals to evade detection through drug-sniffing dogs or other tests.
It can be hidden in rubber, asphalt, printer toners and other products.
The ingredients in black cocaine can vary wildly. Depending on what it is contaminated with, it can cause different long- or short-term effects including seizures, Marin said, adding he doesn’t know what is in the black rock cocaine police say is circulating in Iqaluit.
Regular cocaine can also cause seizures.
Marin said there have been no deaths as a result of the drug.
Cpl. Tammy Keller told Nunatsiaq News on March 24 that RCMP have not located any of the cocaine or laid any charges related to using or distributing it.
“We felt that in the public’s best interest that it was best to send out an advisory in hopes of preventing any further medical situations,” Keller wrote in an email.