Craig Simailak has resigned from cabinet.
The Baker Lake MLA stood in front of his peers Thursday morning at the legislative assembly in Iqaluit and announced he would step down from his posts as justice minister, minister responsible for the Qulliq Energy Corporation, minister responsible for labour, minister responsible for democratic institutions, and minister responsible for the human rights tribunal.
Simailak told his colleagues he was having trouble juggling his responsibilities with his family life.
“I couldn’t quite get the balance of it,” he said. “So, with a heavy heart I am announcing my resignation as minister, effective immediately.”
Simailak got up from his seat in the legislative assembly and left the room shortly after resigning.
Simailak was appointed justice minister and minister responsible for QEC on April 25, 2022, after Iqaluit-Manirajak MLA Adam Arreak Lightstone resigned from cabinet for an ethics breach.
In a minister statement, Premier P.J. Akeeagok thanked Simailak for his work.
“I extend my appreciation for his service for Nunavummiut,” Akeeagok said. “As a cabinet, we look to continue to progress.”
For the time being, P.J. Akeeagok will take over QEC’s portfolio and Environment Minister David Akeeagok will assume the justice portfolio.