The new street crimes unit of Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service’s criminal investigation division is keeping busy.
Police Chief Mark Campbell made it clear at the most recent police board meeting in January that drugs and traffic enforcement are two major focuses of local police.
And the numbers show it.
The police activity report for 2022 showed nearly 3,000 total charges. Of those, 757 were criminal code charges including 132 mischief and 55 drug offences.
The street crimes unit was added in the fall. Its member was involved in laying 12 charges in December.
A couple arrests were highlighted. On Dec. 30, a residence in northwest Strathroy was searched and resulted in the charging of a 42-year-old woman from Strathroy with possession of methamphetamine.
That was just one of 31 “occurrences” that included using the Smoke Free Ontario Act to enforce vaping prohibitions at the high school, according to the chief.
A more serious arrest came in January, when the street crime unit was involved in a search downtown that police say turned up $3,000 worth of fentanyl and cocaine.
Along with high mischief incidents like graffiti, traffic enforcement saw 2025 incidents, the majority in the former Caradoc township according to the chief.
Mayor Colin Grantham is on the police board and said he had a hallway chat with the chief and deputy chief on what he describes as “quality of life crimes or quality of life issues” spurred by an email he received from a citizen regarding graffiti.
Looking at the activity report, Grantham recognized the major crimes.
“But I think citizens will be more affected as a whole by the quality of life issues whether they be graffiti or everyday mischief because I do note in the activity report that mischief was up,” said Grantham.
He wants those issues to be a focus of the police board because he agrees Strathroy-Caradoc is relatively safe when it comes to major crime.
“Being in a small community, they tend to be more in your face,” said Grantham.
Mental health assistance was also brought up, for both victims and emergency responders.
The chief talked of what he called a “complex” charge as an example. It was a Dec. 5 charge that involved a young person both before and after his 18th birthday. He faces seven charges including sexual assault, making child pornography and distribution of an intimate image.
“One of the unique challenges in investigations such as this is ensuring there is the victim assistance, and in this particular case there is more than one victim so that becomes a priority for our investigators: to ensure that all the different avenues of resources and programs that are available for victims of crime, that we make sure that information is shared,” said Campbell.
Board member Matt Hall brought up the tragic mid-morning, single-vehicle crash on Dec. 22 that took the lives of Strathroy teens Lola Fentie, 16, and Aleah Van Erp, 17, and seriously injured another boy who faces a long recovery. His context was the trauma inflicted on police who have to attend those calls.
Chief Campbell thanked emergency medical services and added it is especially hard with so many first responders being so integrated with the area.
“A lot of deep roots in the community. Certainly incidents like the one involving the young victims from the motor vehicle collision have wide ranging impacts on a lot of different community members both in emergency services and outside. They are tragic events but they are often and always demonstrate for me the value of being of being in a small community because of the way that people pull together, support each other, and are there for each other,” said Chief Campbell.
Board chair Coun. John Brennan responded by saying this was an example of why it is important to have a good mental health assistance program for our officers.
And for vulnerable people, the Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) program supported 71 people in December. Its job is to divert people away from the criminal justice system if possible, and to help those in desperate situations who do not know where to get help. It also keeps some from needing to attend the hospital emergency room.