Joy and relief to finally be going back home.
That was the reaction of residents after Eabametoong Coun. John Louie Oskineegish gave the go-ahead while they were eating a meal at the Valhalla Inn on Tuesday.
A fire that damaged the water treatment plant on the Eabametoong First Nation on July 5 left the community without water and forced the evacuation of residents. Two teens have been charged with arson relating to the fire.
Officials declared the state of emergency just days later — July 8 — in the community 360 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.
Thunder Bay began receiving evacuees on July 9 following a request from the province to host those affected.
“I think as far as being in a place like this, for me it was good, but at the same time we[didn’t] want to leave [our home],” Oskineegish added. “[The] hospitality with the hotel [was terrific], and all the people that were working on our mental health, the police, fire, and the community. I just like to thank everybody, and all the workers [who helped with] coordinating, and sending people back and forth from our homes.”
According to the councillor, the water was back up and running on July 25 and evacuees began going home on Saturday.
“[I’ve] been trying to contact my own family, just to make sure everybody is okay [upon their return]," Oskineegish said. "[My wife and I] didn't have a difficult time as far as staying here. It was a good stay for us, and I enjoyed staying here for two or three weeks.”
All of the community members who had been hosted in Thunder Bay have returned home by Tuesday afternoon. The process to bring people home from Niagara Falls continues. About 300 people remained in Niagara Falls as of Tuesday afternoon.
Oskineegish is looking forward to a number of activities upon returning home, including cutting his grass and going fishing.