Thunder Bay, Ont. — Due to a spring snowstorm on the weekend, the Lappe and Area Local Services Board almost didn’t get to hear the announcement they were hoping for on Sunday.
Today’s technology bailed them out at the last minute as they were able to see and hear the Jays Care Foundation awarding the board a $50,000 Field of Dreams grant during Sunday’s Sportsnet broadcast of the Toronto Blue Jays hosting the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre.
Minutes before the announcement, the power went out at Gorham and Ware Community Public School on Sunday where the watch party was being held and the organizers had to go into scramble mode.
“We had a lot of snow this past weekend and we had a bit of a wind storm here (Sunday),” said Lappe and Area Local Services Board recreation director Lindsay Sipila. “We had a huge projector and speakers set up and literally minutes before the announcement everybody was gathered waiting for it, we lost power to the whole community of Lappe.
“We were trying to troubleshoot and we’re panicking because we have a power outage, but I had already set up lanterns all around the gym so that there was enough light to be able to take video of everybody watching.
“We just happened to have a Bluetooth speaker that I was doing all the announcements on and we were able to troubleshoot at the last minute and get on the (Sportsnet app) on the phone and we got to the speaker literally moments before the announcement “It was quite a bit of momentum leading up to (the announcement) and the anticipation whether we were going to be able to hear it. Once we did, it was just an outroar of excitement and emotion from the community.”
The grant money will go towards finishing the community’s baseball diamond and the development of a soccer pitch on the 22-acre Lappe property the board bought last year.
The baseball diamond, which saw fencing start to go up last week, has yet to be named, although the board is kicking around a few ideas to put a moniker on the field.
“We started a recreation committee this past year and we’re all about community feedback,” said Sipila. “I don’t know if we’re going to name it the Field of Dreams, but we also spoke about having a Name the Diamond contest. We’re going to engage the community and get some feedback and see what might be the best way to go about that.”
Sipila said the big winners are the kids, who will get to enjoy the two new recreation fields for decades to come.
“They were so excited,” said Sipila. “Just the outpour of joy happening in the community, throughout the school.
“I know there would have been more people here, but with the weather that we had (Sunday), it didn’t make it easy for people to get there. The roads were really bad.”
The Lappe board was one of 15 organizations to receive grants from the Jays Care Foundation Field of Dreams program going as far east as Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, and as far north and west as Whitehorse, Yukon territory.
More than $1.5 million was awarded this year by the Field of Dreams program.